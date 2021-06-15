DataRobot releases DataRobot 7.1

In its second major release of the year, DataRobot announced several product upgrades to its Augmented Intelligence platform designed to further democratize AI. The 7.1 release introduces:

MLOps Management Agents – DataRobot’s MLOps Management Agents provide advanced lifecycle management for an organization’s remote models. Management Agents understand the state of any remote model regardless of how they were created or where they are running, and can automate various tasks.

Feature Discovery Push-Down Integration for Snowflake – Joint DataRobot and Snowflake customers can benefit from the automatic discovery and computation of new features for their models directly in the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Time Series Eureqa Model Enhancements – DataRobot Automated Time Series now runs its unique Eureqa forecasting models as part of the regular Autopilot process. Eureqa models are based on the idea that a genetic algorithm can fit different analytic expressions to trained data and return a mathematical formula as a machine learning model.

No-Code AI App Builder – the No-Code AI App Builder allows customers to quickly turn any deployed model into a rich AI application without a single line of code.

Additional product upgrades: Data Prep for Time Series, Nowcasting for Time-Aware Models, Automated AI Reports, and Prediction Jobs and Scheduling UI.

