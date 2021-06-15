LivePerson and Adobe announce integration

LivePerson, Inc., a provider of conversational AI, and Adobe announced an integration to help brands transform digital customer experience by seamlessly extending personalization from digital experiences into messaging channels and one-to-one conversations at massive scale.

The LivePerson-Adobe combination focuses on the seamless integration of LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud with Adobe Experience Cloud to help brands serve highly personalized and contextualized messages, recommendations, and offers on their customers’ favorite messaging channels. The integration helps brands to:

Enrich customer intelligence, track attribution, and drive long-term customer value by easily sharing intent data from customer conversations on the Conversational Cloud with insights on that customer’s activity and history from Adobe Analytics

Capture more qualified leads and accelerate net-new conversions by integrating the Conversational Cloud with Adobe Marketo Engage for proactive, automated conversations

Increase sale conversions and decrease checkout abandonment by offering relevant assistance at any point in the buying journey

Apply LivePerson’s Natural Language Understanding, built on over 20 years of goal-based customer conversation data, to these engagements

https://www.liveperson.com