TeamViewer and SAP partner in industrial environments

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a partnership with SAP. The companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of workplaces and processes in industrial environments. The partnership will help to better address the fast growing need of customers for enhanced, outcome-based services. It includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality (AR) based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP’s solutions for asset and service management as well as a joint go-to-market strategy with TeamViewer joining SAP’s partner program.

First joint use cases of the partnership will include remote AR-based, fast, and precise troubleshooting for maintenance and repair scenarios at SAP customers in industrial machinery and component manufacturing. Running on wearables like smart glasses, TeamViewer Frontline and its dedicated AR-based remote assistance solution allows remote experts to guide on-site workers in real time through complex processes without having to travel. The integration will help to ensure full auditability as all actions will be logged in the SAP software system automatically. These first use cases will be part of all worldwide go-to-market activities within the partnership.

https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/