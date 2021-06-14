Google announces Google Workspace for everyone

Google announced updates to deliver a single, integrated communication and collaboration solution to everyone via Google Workspace. Now, all of the company’s three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet. In addition to offering Google Workspace to everyone, the company announced new features that address specific challenges and opportunities of the hybrid work world:

The evolution of Rooms in Google Chat to Spaces

A new individual subscription offer: Google Workspace Individual

New enhancements to Google Meet that enable collaboration equity

New security and privacy capabilities across Google Workspace

With the introduction of Spaces, the Rooms experience in Google Chat will evolve into a dedicated place for organizing people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace. Google Workspace is also launching Workspace Individual, built to help individual business owners grow, run, and protect their business. This new subscription offering includes smart booking services, professional video meetings and personalized email marketing. Companion Mode in Google Meet gives every meeting participant access to interactive features and controls like polls, in-meeting chat, hand raising, Q&A, live captions, and more.

