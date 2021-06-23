Gilbane Advisor 6-23-21 — Fluid, Apple vs open web, data stacks, news

This week we have articles by Tom Warren, Eric Seufert, Prukalpa Sankar, and news from Expert.ai, Contentsquare, Language I/O, LivePerson and Adobe, DataStax, and DataRobot.

Opinion / Analysis

Microsoft’s new Fluid office documents

Microsoft’s updated Whiteboard app. Image: Microsoft

The Fluid Framework was demonstrated at Build 2019, and at Build 2020 Fluid was previewed and made open source. Starting this summer we’ll see released versions of some Fluid functionality, including in the updated version of Microsoft Whiteboard shown above.

Fluid is interesting for two reasons. First, it’s a partial realization of the ambitious document computing models both Apple and Microsoft were building in the early 90s. Second, it has the potential for improving productivity in collaborative workplace, remote, and hybrid environments. But it is a big change, and how its various capabilities will actually be adopted and integrated into systems and workflows within Microsoft 365, in conjunction with other workplace tools, and with larger enterprise ecosystems, is TBD. The Verge’s Tom Warren has more on the current announcements.

https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/17/22538144/microsoft-fluid-components-documents-office-teams-onenote-outlook-whiteboard

It’s Apple’s internet now

Apple’s privacy controls are mostly a good thing for consumers and for Apple, less so for publishers, advertisers, and competitors. Unfortunately, Apple’s new Private Relay seems to have the effect of treating the open web more as a direct competitor to be weakened than a sometimes inconvenient public good to be supported. For all its problems an open web is a net good for everyone. It is unlikely that Apple wants anyone to think they have to choose between Apple privacy and the open web. Eric Seufert explains why Apple’s new Private Relay, in its current form, is something to be concerned about.

https://mobiledevmemo.com/its-apples-internet-now/

The Beginner’s Guide to the Modern Data Stack

This is not just for beginners. Prukalpa Sankar has put together a really useful curated list of resources for anyone who needs to keep up with current data stack technologies and strategies.

The modern data stack is messy and complicated, and it’s changing every day. There’s tons of news about it, and it’s hard to separate the hype and noise from reality. Here’s how our team keeps in touch with the latest news and trends.

https://towardsdatascience.com/the-beginners-guide-to-the-modern-data-stack-d1c54bd1793e

Content technology news

Expert.ai announces general availability of hybrid natural language platform

Combines symbolic AI and machine learning techniques for the best possible accuracy for each individual use case with transparency…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/expert-ai-announces-general-availability-of-hybrid-natural-language-platform/

Contentsquare launches cookieless experience analytics solution

Helps brands to stay ahead of changes and provides a modern, non-invasive way to access business-critical insights and build digital trust…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/contentsquare-launches-cookieless-experience-analytics-solution/

Language I/O introduces multilingual chatbot for Salesforce

Provides multilingual translation including the messy user generated content (UCG) including jargon, misspellings, acronyms, product names…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/language-i-o-introduces-multilingual-chatbot-for-salesforce/

LivePerson and Adobe integration to improve customer experience

To help brands transform customer experience by extending personalization from digital experiences to messaging channels & one-to-one conversations…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/liveperson-and-adobe-announce-integration/

DataStax unveils Astra Streaming

DataStax’s Astra Streaming + Astra DB delivers a unified, cloud-native solution for managing both data in motion and data at rest…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/datastax-unveils-astra-streaming/

DataRobot releases DataRobot 7.1

Includes remote model lifecycle management agents, automatic deployment reports, centralized prediction job scheduling, scoring code in Snowflake…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/datarobot-releases-datarobot-7-1/

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies.

