Expert.ai announces general availability of hybrid natural language platform

Following an early access program launched in March, expert.ai announced the general availability of its platform for designing, developing, testing, deploying and monitoring scalable natural language solutions. The expert.ai Platform uses an exclusive hybrid AI approach honed from hundreds of real-world implementations. Comprehensive and easy to use, it combines symbolic AI and machine learning techniques to ensure the best possible accuracy for each individual use case with transparency of explainable AI. Easy to deploy and operate, the cloud-based expert.ai Platform helps organizations accelerate, augment and expand expertise for any job or process that involves language. By turning any text-based document into structured data, the platform supports knowledge discovery, process automation and decision making with the flexibility to design language models for any use case.

https://expert.ai