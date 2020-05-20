Microsoft open sources Fluid Framework – announces Fluid Workspaces and Fluid Components for Office 365

Microsoft introduced the first way for end users to experience the Fluid Framework in Microsoft 365 with the upcoming availability in preview of Fluid Workspaces and Fluid Components. Fluid Workspaces and Components work like the web to bring the right level of context and connection as well as seamlessly capture follow-ups in-line and edit action items with an entire team. Fluid Components and Fluid Workspaces will become available in more places over time. This initial public preview includes basic text, tables, lists, agendas and action items. These Fluid components will be available for creation in Outlook for the web and Office.com. Microsoft also announced the Fluid Framework will be made open source and hosted as a repository available on GitHub in the next month, allowing developers and creators to use infrastructure from Fluid Framework in their own applications. Coupled with the release of additional developer documentation and tooling, developers can work alongside Microsoft to create and evolve Fluid Framework as it is developed. Developers can take advantage of JavaScript APIs that give them access to collaborative, shared data structures which can be used to power collaborative experiences. They also can create Fluid components — elements that can be reused within Microsoft 365 and across applications. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/05/19/microsoft-teams-fluid-framework-new-microsoft-365/