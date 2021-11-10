Gilbane Advisor 11-10-21 — Content, commerce and martech, Metabrand

This week we have articles from Scott Brinker, and Benedict Evans. News comes from Contentful and Vaimo, Liferay, Bridgeline and Luminos, and Microsoft.

Opinion / Analysis

Commerce is the latest (renewed) frontier in martech

Scott Brinker has a short post about how important digital commerce has become in martech stack near-term budget planning. As the chart above shows, digital commerce tools are at the top of the list at 43%. “The second most anticipated addition by 34% of respondents? Digital experience platforms (DXP), which, frankly, are often the engines through which commerce-related content and experiences are deployed.”. Note the chart also shows content management systems (CMS), largely the same vendors as DXPs, as the fourth choice at 25%. Content and digital commerce have a long history predating the dot-com crash, but the difficulty of integrating the necessary systems and organizations has held back progress. Scott also shares a Gartner chart showing a big jump coming in B2B procurement through websites. Looks like content and commerce have a big future in martech land.

https://chiefmartec.com/2021/10/commerce-is-the-latest-renewed-frontier-in-martech/

Metabrand

The most popular link from last week’s issue was Ethan Zuckerman’s article on Facebook’s metamove, largely about the technical challenges of metaverses. Benedict Evans is no less skeptical, but because of the history of such large company reinventions.

… it seems to me that the real rebrand this week wasn’t Facebook to Meta but VR to Metaverse. VR is an old and pretty stale term – a dad brand – and Facebook wants to make VR into much more than just a headset and some games. It’s trying to make that happen through sheer weight of investment, effort and organisational mass – Moore’s law plus money and momentum will pull this into existence out of thin air (it hopes). Rebranding, reconceptualising, and relaunching might be part of that. The trouble is…

https://www.ben-evans.com/benedictevans/2021/11/7/metabrand

More reading…

Content technology news

Vaimo partners with Contentful

B2B and B2C merchants need flexibility from their digital technology stack. With Contentful’s platform Vaimo can provide a headless or suite approach to digital solutions.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/vaimo-partners-with-contentful/

Liferay unveils DXP 7.4

Liferay’s digital experience platform DXP 7.4 delivers new capabilities that allow all users to deliver and optimize digital experiences.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/liferay-unveils-dxp-7-4/

Microsoft introduces Microsoft Loop

A new app that combines a flexible canvas with portable Fluid components that move freely and stay in sync across apps for team collaboration.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/microsoft-introduces-microsoft-loop/

Bridgeline and Luminos Labs to productize Hawksearch connector for Optimizely

The Optimizely B2C connector is already used by B2C platform customers and adds to integrations with Salesforce B2B Commerce, Big Commerce, Magento.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/bridgeline-and-luminos-labs-to-productize-hawksearch-connector-for-optimizely/

Microsoft unveils Mesh for Microsoft Teams

Mesh builds on Teams features such as Together mode and Presenter mode that make remote and hybrid meetings more collaborative and immersive.

https://gilbane.com/2021/11/microsoft-unveils-mesh-for-microsoft-teams/

