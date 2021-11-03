Liferay unveils DXP 7.4

Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, released Liferay DXP 7.4. Liferay DXP 7.4 expands capabilities to help business users create, manage, and improve rich digital experiences, using data driven insights and low-code / no-code capabilities. Organizations can focus on reducing the cost to launch and maintain digital experiences. IT teams will also benefit as they can focus on delivering digitization on a large scale. Release highlights:

Search Experiences: Blueprints. With low-code and no-code capabilities, such as Blueprints, on Liferay DXP 7.4, users can manage and create the experiences, and customize search behavior with the Liferay Enterprise Search Experiences application.

Low Code Application Builder. Business users can also build their own applications. Users can leverage Liferay Objects to customize DXP, allowing users to create and manage objects, adding fields, object layouts, relationships, and define the scope for each custom object.

Click to Chat Connector. Customers can communicate with sales and/or support reps through chatbot integration.

Accessibility and SEO Audits. Check a page's compliance for performance, accessibility, and search engine metadata.

Auto-translation of Web Content. Content creators can save time by focusing on polishing automatically translated web content.

DocuSign Integration

https://www.liferay.com/products/dxp