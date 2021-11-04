Bridgeline and Luminos Labs to productize Hawksearch connector for Optimizely

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that their Hawksearch software team is working alongside Luminos Labs to produce an Optimizely Commerce and Content Cloud B2C connector, available in the Optimizely marketplace in the coming weeks. Hawksearch provides advanced search, personalization, and recommendations for organizations on the Optimizely platform, and is already integrated and in use by several customers with the Optimizely B2C platform. The connector adds to Hawksearch’s library of integrations that include Salesforce B2B Commerce, Big Commerce, Magento, Sitefinity, and many others, enhancing the online buying experience and driving conversion through AI-powered search and insight driven recommendation strategies for enterprises.

