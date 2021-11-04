Vaimo partners with Contentful

Vaimo, a full-service global omnichannel agency, announced a partnership with Contentful, a content platform for digital-first business. With the fast-paced changes in digital commerce, Vaimo has initiated this partnership to help merchants deliver great customer experiences across channels and devices.

Contentful unifies content in a single platform and structures it for use in any digital channel so digital teams can assemble content and deliver digital experiences faster and at scale. With an API-first approach, Contentful can be easily integrated with a company’s existing systems and extended through Contentful’s market-leading App Framework.

