Monotype and Adobe in new partnership

Monotype and Adobe announced a new initiative to give creative professionals easier access to the typefaces they need to design modern brands and experiences. Beginning immediately, Adobe Originals, fonts designed by the company’s in-house type foundry, can now be licensed through Monotype Fonts – an on-demand service featuring fonts, type designers, and foundries – as well as to the broader creative community through e-commerce sites like MyFonts.

With this expanded partnership, brands will have many more licensing options for popular designs like Minion, Myriad, Acumin, and others. By licensing Adobe Originals through Monotype’s channels, brands will have a streamlined process to manage enterprise font licenses. This partnership will lower risk, increase efficiency, and most importantly, give creative teams the freedom to do what they do best: design meaningful brands.

Typography has always been important, from designing brand identities to defining culture. Today, however, with a growing set of connected devices, and global communities coming closer together, access to typography and creative assets that perform across environments is critical. This partnership follows others between Monotype and notable foundries such as House Industries, Fontfabric, The Northern Block, and more.

https://www.monotype.com ■ https://www.myfonts.com/premium-font-collections/adobe