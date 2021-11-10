Lucid updates Lucidspark integration with Teams

Lucid, provider of visual collaboration software, announced an updated integration experience for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Microsoft Teams. The Lucidspark integration with Teams connects distributed teams by bringing collaboration right into users’ existing workflows. The new integration feature allows users to collaborate and interact with a Lucidspark board directly within a Teams meeting by sharing it to the meeting stage. This provides the full experience of an in-person whiteboarding session without ever leaving Teams, making it even easier for hybrid teams to collaborate, align and move into action. The updated Lucidspark integration builds on existing features, including the ability to share boards quickly and easily within Teams to bring everyone together, and adding boards directly to team channels for later reference or asynchronous collaboration.

https://lucidspark.com/integrations/microsoft-teams