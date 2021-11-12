BA Insight for Amazon OpenSearch Service and BA Insight for Amazon Kendra now in AWS Marketplace

BA Insight announced availability of two Amazon Web Services Marketplace offerings: BA Insight for Amazon OpenSearch Service and BA Insight for Amazon Kendra. These offerings provide customers the ability to easily subscribe to the BA Insight technology stack directly through their existing AWS accounts, taking advantage of all the capabilities provided via a BA Insight cloud service and integrated into Amazon OpenSearch Service and Amazon Kendra. BA Insight transforms the outcome of digital interactions through advanced, web-like search experiences that are relevant, personalized, and actionable. Our search software works within websites, customer portals, and enterprises; turning searches into actionable insights, regardless of where your content or users are.

BA Insight for OpenSearch Service integrates with the Amazon Web Services powered fully managed service that makes it easy for you to deploy, secure, and run OpenSearch cost effectively at scale.

BA Insight for Amazon Kendra integrates the Kendra intelligent search service, powered by machine learning, to ensure users get the right answers to their questions, when they need them, wherever they are.

https://www.bainsight.com/news/ba-insight-amazon-opensearch-kendra/