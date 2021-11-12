Kyndryl and Microsoft establish global strategic partnership

Together the companies will bring to market solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that will accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications and processes, support mission-critical workloads, and further enable modern work experiences for customers. The long-term partnership will open additional markets and new customers to Kyndryl across all industries and illustrates the speed and commitment the company is placing on forging strong relationships with enterprise technology innovators. Microsoft becomes Kyndryl’s only Premier Global Alliance Partner, increasing Microsoft’s access to the $500 billion managed services market where Kyndryl leads.

The companies will jointly bring customer solutions to market in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Kyndryl will lead with advisory, implementation and managed services for complex hybrid IT environments.

In addition, central to the partnership will be a focus on creating new solutions for customers and programs to advance skills. A co-innovation lab will be established to rapidly develop and bring to market new customer capabilities built on Microsoft Cloud. To strengthen and expand technical expertise, Microsoft will establish the “Kyndryl University for Microsoft” to rapidly scale skills for Kyndryl professionals.

https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/news/2021/11/Kyndryl-and-Microsoft-Establish-Global-Strategic-Partnership1