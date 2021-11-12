Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) releases draft maturity model

Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation released Version 1.0 of the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Maturity Model (EKG/MM), designed to promote best practices across the knowledge graph community. Version 1.0 was created in an ongoing collaboration between experts and practitioners, and the model can be accessed or downloaded from the EKGF Website. Founding organizational members include agnos.ai, eccenca, data.world, Global IDs, Cambridge Semantics, Ontotext, Stardog, and Wizdom.

EKG/MM is designed to be the industry-standard definition and guide for the capabilities required for an enterprise knowledge graph. Intended to harmonize data from disparate sources across organizations, it can be used by business leaders, project managers, trainers, HR, legal, compliance, and finance departments, data managers, technologists, and more. It establishes standard criteria for measuring progress and sets out the practical questions that all involved stakeholders ask to ensure trust, confidence, and flexibility of data.

EKG/MM covers four essential capability areas, called “pillars,” which are grouped by the main constituencies in an enterprise: Business, Organization, Data, and Technology, each of which includes standard evaluation criteria for measuring the maturity of the design, implementation, and maintenance of an EKG.

https://www.ekgf.org