Datadobi introduces DobiMigrate API

Datadobi Software, provider of unstructured data management software, announced enhancements to its vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine with the introduction of DobiMigrate’s API. Version 5.13 will allow organizations to programmatically configure unstructured data migrations using the API.

Using the DobiMigrate API, customers and partners can now extend existing automated storage provisioning workflows with the necessary data migration steps. Organizations can first use the storage system APIs to provision a new group of on-premises or cloud storage and then use the DobiMigrate API to set up the NAS or object migration. Following the cutover to the new storage, the administrator can then again use storage systems APIs to deprovision the original storage.

Customers can also use the DobiMigrate API in conjunction with the Datadobi file system assessment service. The file system assessment service provides customers with insights into the state of the unstructured data estate. Characteristics of file systems from a global level through individual storage systems and sub-file servers/virtual file servers is provided in a detailed report, allowing customers to make informed decisions on how to organize and move their data. The DobiMigrate API can then be used to establish the required migrations of individual datasets between systems.

