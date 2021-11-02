Microsoft unveils Mesh for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft unveiled Mesh for Microsoft Teams. The feature combines the mixed-reality capabilities of Microsoft Mesh, which allows people in different physical locations to join collaborative and shared holographic experiences, with the productivity tools of Microsoft Teams, where people can join virtual meetings, send chats, collaborate on shared documents and more. Mesh builds on existing Teams features such as Together mode and Presenter mode that make remote and hybrid meetings more collaborative and immersive. Anyone will be able to access Mesh for Teams from standard smartphones and laptops to mixed-reality headsets. Mesh for Teams is designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun, and will begin rolling out in 2022.

The first step most users of Mesh for Teams will take is to join a standard Teams meeting as a customized avatar of themselves instead of as a static picture or on video. Organizations can also build immersive spaces, “metaverses”, within Teams. Mesh for Teams users can take their avatars into these spaces to mix and mingle, collaborate on projects and experience those serendipitous encounters that spark innovation.

https://news.microsoft.com/innovation-stories/mesh-for-microsoft-teams/

