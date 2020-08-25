Microsoft releases Immersive Reader and improvements to Azure Cognitive Services

Microsoft announced the general availability of Immersive Reader and new improvements to Azure Cognitive Services. Immersive Reader is an Azure Cognitive Service within the Azure AI platform that helps readers read and comprehend text. Through today’s general availability, developers and partners can add Immersive Reader right into their products, enabling students of all abilities to translate in over 70 languages, read text aloud, focus attention through highlighting, other design elements, and more. With the general availability of Immersive Reader, we are also rolling out the following enhancements:

Immersive Reader SDK 1.1: Updates include support to have a page read aloud automatically, pre-translating content, and more.

Updates include support to have a page read aloud automatically, pre-translating content, and more. New Neural Text-to-Speech (TTS) languages: Immersive Reader is adding 15 new Neural Text to Speech voices.

Immersive Reader is adding 15 new Neural Text to Speech voices. New Translator languages: Translator is adding five new languages that will also be available in Immersive Reader—Odia, Kurdish (Northern), Kurdish (Central), Pashto, and Dari.

With Immersive Reader, all it takes is a single API call to help users boost literacy. Learn more at:

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/empowering-remote-learning-with-azure-cognitive-services/