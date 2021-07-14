Gilbane Advisor 7-14-21 — big data to big metadata

This week we have articles by Prukalpa Sankar, and James G. Kobielus, with news from Aquia, Primer, Monotype, Lighthouse, Zoom and Sensory.

Opinion / Analysis

Metadata is nothing new for most of you, though it’s likely your experience with it is in the context of a specific business function with similar data types and sources. But the value of metadata extends to data processing applications across organizations, and these days cross-application metadata is becoming a requirement. Our two authors this week have very different professional backgrounds, but both are addressing how to manage this complexity. As you’ll see, knowledge graphs have a critical role in each their recommendations.

The rise of the metadata lake

Architecture for a modern metadata lake. (Image by Atlan.)

Introducing a new way of storing metadata for today’s limitless use cases like data discovery, lineage, observability and fabrics.

https://towardsdatascience.com/the-rise-of-the-metadata-lake-1e95127594de

The role of ontologies within unified data models

Before tackling the complexity of disparate data sources, you need to understand how semantic abstraction layers can save you from a world of pain.

https://tdwi.org/articles/2021/07/07/ba-all-role-of-ontologies-in-unified-data-models.aspx

More reading…

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Primer launches Primer Engines for NLP

An integrated suite of industrial-grade NLP models that bring machine learning (ML) to mission-critical operations at any organization.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/primer-launches-primer-engines/

Includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/acquia-announces-updates-to-digital-experience-platform/

Lighthouse to acquire H5

Puts Lighthouse in the document review space with search, analytics technology and experts to help clients find & classify sensitive documents.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/lighthouse-to-acquire-h5/

Monotype announces iType 6.0

Brings scalable type and multilingual font display to embedded environments such as automotive and other consumer electronics manufacturers.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/monotype-announces-itype-6-0/

Zoom releases edge speech recognition by Sensory

Zoom-native voice commands support expanded functionality, with all voice commands being processed locally, not in the cloud.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/zoom-releases-edge-speech-recognition-by-sensory/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies.

