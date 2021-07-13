Widen and Clarifai Enhance Computer Vision for DAM

Widen, maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, and Clarifai, an AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced an advancement in their partnership. Clarifai, which powers AI metadata tagging in the Widen Collective, has introduced a visual similarity search that instantly finds related images. It will enable Widen users to save time and money spent on manual DAM processes while improving their return on content investments.

In 2017, Widen and Clarifai partnered to bring AI metadata generation into the Collective. This service generates metadata faster than manual processing, at lower cost, in 53 languages. Many DAM administrators use the Clarifai platform to take the first pass on new content. This saves time and makes new content available to marketing, e-commerce, and sales teams faster. It also makes untagged stock images searchable with descriptive keywords.

Widen users can now select an asset and let the AI find visually related photos allowing users to search for images connected to a specific product category, geographic location, demographic, theme, or style. Visual similarity search surfaces assets that might not otherwise be found and published. Thus, it can improve the return on investing in content.

https://www.widen.com ▪︎ https://www.clarifai.com