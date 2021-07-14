Microsoft unveils Windows 365

Microsoft Corp. announced Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Windows 365 provides a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 is positioned as a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC.

With instant-on boot to their personal Cloud PC, users can stream all their applications, tools, data and settings from the cloud across any device. Windows 365 provides the full PC experience in the cloud.

With a Cloud PC, users can log in and pick back up where they left off across devices, providing a simple and familiar Windows experience. For IT, Windows 365 also simplifies deployment, updates and management and doesn’t require virtualization experience.

Information is secured and stored in the cloud. Always up to date and building on the of Microsoft security capabilities and baselines, and recommends the best security settings for the environment at hand.

From systems integrators to managed service providers to independent software vendors (ISVs) to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the new Cloud PC category creates opportunity for Microsoft partners to deliver new Windows experiences in the cloud.

https://Microsoft.com/Windows-365