Agility CMS Launches GraphQL support

Agility CMS, an API-first headless CMS, announced the general availability of its GraphQL API. The introduction of GraphQL supports developer productivity and enables fast, agile development of enterprise-grade websites and applications. Agility CMS launched v1 of their GraphQL API, which provides users with a GraphQL Playground Interface where they can query content from their Agility CMS Instance, using a GraphQL schema based on its defined content models. Agility CMS allows developers to use any API they choose to manipulate data, for flexibility and productivity. GraphQL is designed to make APIs flexible, fast, precise, and developer-friendly, and it’s rapidly becoming the standard for API-based data access. GraphQL ensures that developers and applications only load the relevant and absolute necessary data in a single request, even if it’s from multiple sources, which means no more over or under fetching of data. Agility CMS now supports both GraphQL and Content Fetch REST API, as well as Content Sync SDK.

