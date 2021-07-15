Appfire acquires Spartez Software

Appfire, a provider of apps that help teams solve challenges with digital solutions, announced the acquisition of Spartez Software. The acquisition includes the Whiteboards collaboration toolset, built to enable in-context visual communication for distributed teams. Spartez’s product portfolio also includes apps for IT Service Management, Agile, DevOps. Based in Gdańsk, Poland, Spartez was founded in 2007 and is an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner with nearly 9,000 installations worldwide. Spartez’s full 35-person team will join Appfire with all four founders continuing their involvement in various roles.

Whiteboards provides a collaborative workspace for running remote creative brainstorming sessions, planning and retros, project management, stakeholder updates, within the collaboration tools that globally distributed teams already use. The Whiteboards product set includes apps for Jira and Confluence and a GitHub integration. Another of its apps, Agile Poker, facilitates backlog estimations for teams. Also part of the acquired product line is Spartez Software’s TFS4JIRA. It offers an Azure DevOps (previously known as Team Foundation Server, or TFS) integration and migration app for Jira to connect the two solutions and link relevant tasks and projects. Additionally, Spartez adds both live Chat and Canned Responses apps to Appfire’s IT Service Management offerings.

