Sinequa brings Intelligent Search to Microsoft Teams

Sinequa, a provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Teams. The Sinequa platform offers a single access point to surface relevant insights both from within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Built for Azure and Microsoft 365 customers with Teams, Sinequa has extended its search technology to Teams to help enterprises elevate productivity and enable better decision-making all in one place.

Improve information findability. Now, employees can have a single access point to content stored within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem.

Now, employees can have a single access point to content stored within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Data and content intelligence. Data within the enterprise is largely unstructured content. The Sinequa platform ingests, analyzes, and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it quickly.

Data within the enterprise is largely unstructured content. The Sinequa platform ingests, analyzes, and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it quickly. Strengthen collaboration. Easily share content without duplication and uncover expertise without needing to know where to find it.

Easily share content without duplication and uncover expertise without needing to know where to find it. Remove friction from workflows. Not all content is created equal, and every job has a very different workflow. With a 360-degree view of any topic – such as customers, products, issues, processes, and much more -employees have everything they need to make informed decisions. An advanced analytics dashboard helps provide this complete view by cross-analyzing and connecting content from diverse sources.

https://www.sinequa.com/product-enterprise-search/sinequa-for-teams/