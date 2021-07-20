dotCMS announces dotCDN

dotCMS, a hybrid content management system, launched dotCDN, a new integrated content delivery network (CDN). dotCDN enables faster content delivery through a reliable network of intelligent edge servers across the world and uses real-time analytics based on your content and network metrics to make sure users are always served content from the most optimal edge server. dotCDN can make both traditional and headless architectures perform fast, while still allowing for fully customized, context-based experiences and omnichannel marketing campaigns. dotCDN’s capabilities:

dotCDN includes a workflow that will automatically invalidate pages, content and assets as they are updated and published or deleted in dotCMS.

dotCDN enables users to speed uncached requests across regions, so even content that’s not cached on the CDN is accessible.

dotCDN offers optional edge storage which statically stores files and replicates them across 4 continents.

dotCDN monitors your content and traffic and can offer you different routing options and optimizations.

See the traffic your CDN is getting with graphs and figures showing Bandwidth Used, Requests Served and the Cache Hit Rate.

dotCDN automatically monitors and stops many types of DDoS attacks.

