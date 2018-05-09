Gilbane Advisor 5-9-18 — Ad cost, engagement, consent, speech

Annoying online ads do cost business

Nielsen Norman Group reports on a new research study involving 35 million Pandora users over 21 months. The study showed increased advertising caused a 2.8% reduction in use. As they point out, this is not a huge amount, and your mileage may vary.

What is significant is the convincing quantification. Nobody wants to have to defend a drop in customer activity. Read More

Predicting content attention and behavior

Content strategist Michael Andrews argues that “The biggest weakness in content strategy today is that it lacks predictive explanatory power. … To provide predictive explanatory power, content strategy guidelines should be based on empirical data that can be reproduced by others.”. Andrews summarizes, and points to, a new study presented at the 2018 World Wide Web Conference by Nir Grinberg of Northeastern University that provides some data and interesting analysis. The summary and Grinberg’s paper are both worthy of your time, and a must read if you’re a content strategist. Read More

How Axel Springer is getting consent for GDPR

They’ve been running some tests and are kindly sharing the results.

So far, the publisher’s readers are far more likely to give consent when they receive a fact-based static message, rather than a video message or one written in a tone that requests the readers’ support. Read More

Speech recognition systems vulnerable to adversarial attacks

Nicholas Carlini and David Wagner invented a novel attack against speech recognition AI. With the addition of an imperceptible amount of noise, the attack can trick speech-recognition systems into producing any output the attacker wants.

The Gradient’s Hugh Zhang points out that this kind of

attack is also a problem for other deep learning algorithms, for example in image recognition. Read More

Also…

The Gilbane Advisor curates content for content, computing, and digital experience professionals. We focus on strategic technologies. We publish more or less twice a month except for August and December. See all issues