Skip the proof of concept? This isn’t, or shouldn’t, be radical. It’s often a good idea for large scale projects, and not just for AI, or other digital experience or content technology initiatives.
How Medium became the best and worst place for coronavirus news
Medium’s pivots over the years created confusion about what they are and who they are for. The editorial challenges inherent in being both a platform and a publisher have only increased over time. Zoe Schiffer’s topical case study illustrates how difficult this balance is. Read More
It’s time to build
If you haven’t read this recent post by Marc Andreessen you should. Though prompted by frustration over our collective response to the current coronavirus pandemic, his prescription for preventing such future failures addresses a broader set of societal problems. Some he mentions; others are implicit, or follow, such as the focus on rent-seeking of wall street, VCs, and, well, too many of us. Read More
The New York Times’ morning email newsletter is getting an official “host and anchor”
Joshua Benton asks “Can any of the lessons of The Daily’s success be carried over into your inbox?” and attempts an answer, or rather asks the right questions. The new “The Morning” launched this week, and as someone who curates a newsletter I’ll be paying attention. But a podcast and an email newsletter are very different animals. Read More
Should be important… Solution for IoT Interoperability – W3C Web of Things (WoT) via W3C
Good… ICANN rejects transfer of control of .org to Ethos Capital. via ICANN
Sexy Markdown… MDJS markup language adds JavaScript to Markdown for interactive documentation via InfoQ
While we’re waiting for AR… Niantic buys 6D.AI as battle to own the AR cloud begins via Tech.Pinions
