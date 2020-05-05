Adobe and ServiceNow announce global availability of integration

Adobe and ServiceNow announced the availability of its partnership integration connecting data from Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management workflow product to enable more seamless, connected customer experiences. Connecting Adobe Experience Platform, its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management product provides brands with a more complete view of the customer. Through this integration, Adobe and ServiceNow joint customers can:

Establish Context to Drive Brand Loyalty

Enterprises are often challenged by navigating internal silos of data pertaining to interactions with their customers. This integration creates data workflows that removes those barriers and connects marketing and customer service organizations.

Enterprises are often challenged by navigating internal silos of data pertaining to interactions with their customers. This integration creates data workflows that removes those barriers and connects marketing and customer service organizations. Gain Deeper Insights for Personalization

Great experiences are built on the understanding of a customer’s journey. Customers can streamline work between teams by aggregating data during the “evaluate” and “purchase” touchpoints, and capture service interactions to ultimately build rich, real-time customer profiles.

Great experiences are built on the understanding of a customer’s journey. Customers can streamline work between teams by aggregating data during the “evaluate” and “purchase” touchpoints, and capture service interactions to ultimately build rich, real-time customer profiles. Improve Customer Experiences

A seamless customer experience allows for anticipating needs before they arise. With ServiceNow, organizations will understand which products or services the customer owns and uses, allowing organizations to drive towards greater personalization.

www.adobe.com, www.servicenow.com