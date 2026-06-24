Canva introduces Canva Grow 2.0

Design has always been at the heart of Canva, and that’s meant more than making things look good. For marketing teams, it’s meant finding new ways to help them move faster, do more with less, and create work that actually drives results. But the tools for creating ads, publishing them, and understanding how they performed were always separate, leaving teams to stitch together their own workflow across platforms and start new campaigns largely from scratch.

Canva Grow 2.0 is designed to help teams stop managing tools and start building better campaigns, Canva Grow 2.0 brings ad creation, publishing, and performance optimization into a single AI-native workflow.

The foundation of Canva Grow 2.0 is an upgraded AI-powered ad creation experience that removes the specialist resource and production time that effective ad creation demands. Drop in your website and Canva Grow pulls in your business information, product visuals, brand colors, and audience signals to generate high-performing static and video ads in moments, ready to customize and launch.

Multi-Platform Ad Insights & Reports brings performance reporting into a single visual experience where you can identify top-performing creative, spot trends across campaigns, build custom reports, and share insights across your team without bouncing between platforms.

https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/canva-grow