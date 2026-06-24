Graphwise, (the result of the merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company) announced the integration of the Graphwise Platform, which turns fragmented data into measurable, hallucination-free business outcomes. Rather than stitching together and maintaining different software applications to build a secure AI data pipeline, the Graphwise Platform provides organizations with a unified environment by automating the transition from raw, disconnected enterprise data to highly intelligent, autonomous AI.
Graphwise also announced the Graphwise Platform Pulse initiative, a quarterly enterprise initiative and webinar series designed to show organizations how to build a Semantic Backbone and create a reliable infrastructure for Enterprise AI.
The Graphwise Platform builds a semantic layer that connects siloed data, documents, and unique business logic into one trusted source. By giving GenAI a “business brain” that completely understands the business POV, the Graphwise Platform structures data into a web of explicit relationships to create a trusted Semantic Backbone that reduces AI hallucinations and replaces uncertainty with reliable facts.
The Graphwise Platform divides the journey into two phases:
Establish the Structural Foundation
- Mapping Knowledge Through Taxonomies and Ontologies
- Making Data Operational Through Graph Automation
Deploying the Semantic Layer and Powering Intelligence
- Powering AI Applications with GraphRAG
- Achieving Autonomous AI
https://graphwise.ai/news/taming-probabilistic-llms-using-deterministic-models-new-graphwise-platform-pulse-initiative-to-accelerate-trustworthy-agentic-ai