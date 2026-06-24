New Graphwise Platform & Pulse initiative to accelerate trustworthy agentic AI

Graphwise, (the result of the merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company) announced the integration of the Graphwise Platform, which turns fragmented data into measurable, hallucination-free business outcomes. Rather than stitching together and maintaining different software applications to build a secure AI data pipeline, the Graphwise Platform provides organizations with a unified environment by automating the transition from raw, disconnected enterprise data to highly intelligent, autonomous AI.

Graphwise also announced the Graphwise Platform Pulse initiative, a quarterly enterprise initiative and webinar series designed to show organizations how to build a Semantic Backbone and create a reliable infrastructure for Enterprise AI.

The Graphwise Platform builds a semantic layer that connects siloed data, documents, and unique business logic into one trusted source. By giving GenAI a “business brain” that completely understands the business POV, the Graphwise Platform structures data into a web of explicit relationships to create a trusted Semantic Backbone that reduces AI hallucinations and replaces uncertainty with reliable facts.

The Graphwise Platform divides the journey into two phases:

Establish the Structural Foundation

Mapping Knowledge Through Taxonomies and Ontologies

Making Data Operational Through Graph Automation

Deploying the Semantic Layer and Powering Intelligence

Powering AI Applications with GraphRAG

Achieving Autonomous AI

https://graphwise.ai/news/taming-probabilistic-llms-using-deterministic-models-new-graphwise-platform-pulse-initiative-to-accelerate-trustworthy-agentic-ai