Adobe to acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI company specializing in video and image enhancement models. Topaz Labs provides a broad array of advanced AI models for video and image enhancement that analyze and improve existing visual content by sharpening detail, removing noise, restoring footage and increasing resolution, making them essential for any workflow that combines real-world capture with AI-generated imagery.

With Topaz Labs, Adobe will expand its video and image model offerings with enhanced models in Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud apps, giving creators, designers, video professionals, photographers and enterprises more tools to achieve quality across every format and workflow. Topaz Labs AI technology will be integrated across Adobe’s creative AI portfolio, giving creatives the ability to enhance footage, restore and remaster archival content, and blend AI-generated and traditionally captured content into seamless final productions. Topaz Labs will also bring its proprietary Neurostream technology that enables large, complex AI models to run locally on consumer devices, democratizing advanced image and video models previously limited to high-end systems or cloud-only usage and positioning Adobe to tap into the growing opportunity for efficient, on-device AI video.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/06/adobe-to-acquire-topaz-labs ■ https://www.topazlabs.com