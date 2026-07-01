Featured articles from: Sean Roberts, and Ayoub Nainia.
Additional reading from: Michael Buckley, Michael Andrews, Ivan Pedrazas, and Paolo Perrone.
News from: Adobe & Topaz Labs, Canva, Graphwise, and Access Innovations.
Note: As usual, we won’t be publishing in August. We will probably publish one more issue in July.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Stop getting good at protocols. Get good at agent experience.
As Sean Roberts points out, the mistake of thinking a tool is a strategy has plagued organizations, and embarrassed (at best) decision-makers for years. It’s a category mistake, not a question of how good or useful a tool is. Roberts provides some pointers on creating an agent experience strategy. (9 min)
https://www.oreilly.com/radar/stop-getting-good-at-protocols-get-good-at-agent-experience/
AI is becoming a monoculture
When everything reasons the same way, everything fails the same way
We’ve known of language model collapse — degradation caused by AI data recursively populating their own models as well AI data from any other language models they can find. Ayoub Nainia makes a compelling case for treating “model diversity as something worth protecting on purpose.” (7 min)
https://medium.com/data-science-collective/ai-is-becoming-a-monoculture-1e7c10c2d2eb
More Reading
- Why is using AI so exhausting? via Story Needle
- When the profession outruns the mentor — AI is redefining work faster than experience can be passed on. via UX Collective
- What do we talk about when we talk about context in AI via Ivan Pedrazas
- Production AI agents have a stack problem via Data Science Collective
Content Technology News
Adobe to acquire Topaz Labs
Topaz Labs brings expertise in optimizing large, complex AI models to run directly on device, allowing Adobe to deliver faster, more responsive creative experiences and AI more accessible.
https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/06/adobe-to-acquire-topaz-labs ■ https://www.topazlabs.com
Canva introduces Canva Grow 2.0
Designed to help teams stop managing tools and start building better campaigns, Canva Grow 2.0 brings ad creation, publishing, and performance optimization into a single AI-native workflow.
https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/canva-grow/
New Graphwise Platform & Pulse Initiative to accelerate trustworthy AI
The Graphwise Platform structures data into a web of explicit relationships to create a trusted Semantic Backbone that reduces AI hallucinations and replaces uncertainty with reliable facts.
https://graphwise.ai/news/taming-probabilistic-llms-using-deterministic-models-new-graphwise-platform-pulse-initiative-to-accelerate-trustworthy-agentic-ai/
Access Innovations releases DH Web & Data Harmony updates
DH Web is the first fully web-supported version of Data Harmony software. Data Harmony 3.18 includes AI responsiveness, easier indexing and parsing of terms.
https://www.accessinn.com/2026/06/23/access-innovations-inc-releases-full-web-version-of-award-winning-data-harmony-software-suite-and-announces-version-3-18-updates/
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.
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