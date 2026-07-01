Gilbane Advisor 7-1-26 — Agent experience, AI monoculture

Featured articles from: Sean Roberts, and Ayoub Nainia.

Additional reading from: Michael Buckley, Michael Andrews, Ivan Pedrazas, and Paolo Perrone.

News from: Adobe & Topaz Labs, Canva, Graphwise, and Access Innovations.

Note: As usual, we won’t be publishing in August. We will probably publish one more issue in July.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Stop getting good at protocols. Get good at agent experience.

As Sean Roberts points out, the mistake of thinking a tool is a strategy has plagued organizations, and embarrassed (at best) decision-makers for years. It’s a category mistake, not a question of how good or useful a tool is. Roberts provides some pointers on creating an agent experience strategy. (9 min)



https://www.oreilly.com/radar/stop-getting-good-at-protocols-get-good-at-agent-experience/

AI is becoming a monoculture

When everything reasons the same way, everything fails the same way



We’ve known of language model collapse — degradation caused by AI data recursively populating their own models as well AI data from any other language models they can find. Ayoub Nainia makes a compelling case for treating “model diversity as something worth protecting on purpose.” (7 min)



https://medium.com/data-science-collective/ai-is-becoming-a-monoculture-1e7c10c2d2eb

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Adobe to acquire Topaz Labs

Topaz Labs brings expertise in optimizing large, complex AI models to run directly on device, allowing Adobe to deliver faster, more responsive creative experiences and AI more accessible.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/06/adobe-to-acquire-topaz-labs ■ https://www.topazlabs.com

Canva introduces Canva Grow 2.0

Designed to help teams stop managing tools and start building better campaigns, Canva Grow 2.0 brings ad creation, publishing, and performance optimization into a single AI-native workflow.

https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/canva-grow/

New Graphwise Platform & Pulse Initiative to accelerate trustworthy AI

The Graphwise Platform structures data into a web of explicit relationships to create a trusted Semantic Backbone that reduces AI hallucinations and replaces uncertainty with reliable facts.

https://graphwise.ai/news/taming-probabilistic-llms-using-deterministic-models-new-graphwise-platform-pulse-initiative-to-accelerate-trustworthy-agentic-ai/

DH Web is the first fully web-supported version of Data Harmony software. Data Harmony 3.18 includes AI responsiveness, easier indexing and parsing of terms.

https://www.accessinn.com/2026/06/23/access-innovations-inc-releases-full-web-version-of-award-winning-data-harmony-software-suite-and-announces-version-3-18-updates/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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