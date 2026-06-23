Access Innovations releases DH Web and Data Harmony 3.18 updates

Access Innovations, Inc. released DH Web, the first fully web-supported version of Data Harmony, as well Version 3.18 of the software. DH Web has several features designed to make it seamless to use. Its top navigation provides more workspace and is easier to navigate. Intuitive, active icons link directly to their functions instead of requiring multiple steps, and picklist fields are selectable. It allows easier saving of compliant terms without spaces and broader terms are all displayed with their hierarchical relationships.

DH Web features a flexible layout including screens that automatically resize or can be resized by the user. In addition, it can be operated in dark mode and features a modernized look across all pages. Use of the DH web help menu does not change or affect current work in progress. Help requests go directly to multiple members of Access Innovations’ support team for a faster response.

Data Harmony software version 3.18 is responsive to the needs of AI. It includes improvements that make it easier to create a duplicate project (clone) or rebuild a project. In addition, the software accommodates easier reindexing and parsing of terms as well as changing of non-preferred terms.

https://www.accessinn.com/2026/06/23/access-innovations-inc-releases-full-web-version-of-award-winning-data-harmony-software-suite-and-announces-version-3-18-updates/