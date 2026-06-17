Featured articles from: Amit Joshi, Ivy Buche & Caroline Schwaer, and Rohit Krishnan.
Additional reading from: Dharmesh Shah, Pankaj Kumar, Prukalpa Sankar, and Nicolas Figay.
News from: PTC, Optimizely, Contentstack, and Bloomreach
Our next issue arrives 7/1/26.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
How Gen AI is disrupting B2B buying decisions
B2B go-to-market strategies obviously need to address the changes in buyer research and discovery with GenAI engine optimization (GEO) capabilities, but that is only the tip of the iceberg. Amit Joshi, Ivy Buche & Caroline Schwaer dig into lots of other go-to-market functions that need to be addressed. (11 min)
https://hbr.org/2026/06/how-gen-ai-is-disrupting-b2b-buying-decisions
LLM councils show groupthink
Perils and problems of LLM peer review
Rohit Krishnan: “One way to get the best out of LLMs is to use model diversity… But I started wondering, with people, when you put a bunch of them together in a committee, some things get better but some things do get worse! And relying on an LLM to audit is also error-prone. “Design by committee” is a four letter word for a reason. LLMs are better than us probably, but surely this process is also somewhat lossy. So what do we lose?” Krishnan creates an interesting experiment to find out. (5 min)
https://www.strangeloopcanon.com/p/llm-councils-show-groupthink
More Reading
- Learning to write your first AI Loop Why power users have quit prompting AI via simple .ai
- ServiceNow vs Microsoft vs Salesforce: The semantic layer war, and the OWL layer none of them ship via Pankaj Kumar
- What an enterprise context layer actually is — A field guide via Context & Chaos
- Agent memory has a representability problem via Nicolas Figay
Content Technology News
PTC launches PTC Orbit
Enables complete system of record for asset data, connecting and contextualizing information from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM & FSM systems into a unified asset view.
https://www.ptc.com/en/products/ptc-orbit
Optimizely launches full AEO platform
The launch introduces Agent Visibility Analytics from Optimizely and a new partnership between Optimizely and Conductor, an enterprise AEO platform.
https://www.optimizely.com/company/press/conductor-partnership-and-aeo-platform-launch/ ■ https://www.conductor.com
Contentstack introduces Agentic Experience Platform (AXP)
Contentstack AXP brings together: Content Cloud (Unified content foundation), Data Cloud (Real-time context), and Agent OS (Architecture of action).
https://www.contentstack.com/company/press/contentstack-introduces-its-agentic-experience-platform-axp-with-agent-os-and-agent-accelerator-to-remove-roadblocks-to-enterprise-ai-roi-and-adoption
Bloomreach releases Loomi marketing agent
Loomi marketing agent enables autonomous campaign creation and optimization, using customer data to personalize at the individual level.
https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2026/bloomreach-announces-the-general-availability-of-loomi-marketing-agent/
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.
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