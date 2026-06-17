Gilbane Advisor 6-17-26 — GenAI disrupts B2B, LLM councils

Featured articles from: Amit Joshi, Ivy Buche & Caroline Schwaer, and Rohit Krishnan.

Additional reading from: Dharmesh Shah, Pankaj Kumar, Prukalpa Sankar, and Nicolas Figay.

News from: PTC, Optimizely, Contentstack, and Bloomreach

Our next issue arrives 7/1/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

How Gen AI is disrupting B2B buying decisions

B2B go-to-market strategies obviously need to address the changes in buyer research and discovery with GenAI engine optimization (GEO) capabilities, but that is only the tip of the iceberg. Amit Joshi, Ivy Buche & Caroline Schwaer dig into lots of other go-to-market functions that need to be addressed. (11 min)



https://hbr.org/2026/06/how-gen-ai-is-disrupting-b2b-buying-decisions

LLM councils show groupthink

Perils and problems of LLM peer review

Rohit Krishnan: “One way to get the best out of LLMs is to use model diversity… But I started wondering, with people, when you put a bunch of them together in a committee, some things get better but some things do get worse! And relying on an LLM to audit is also error-prone. “Design by committee” is a four letter word for a reason. LLMs are better than us probably, but surely this process is also somewhat lossy. So what do we lose?” Krishnan creates an interesting experiment to find out. (5 min)



https://www.strangeloopcanon.com/p/llm-councils-show-groupthink

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

PTC launches PTC Orbit

Enables complete system of record for asset data, connecting and contextualizing information from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM & FSM systems into a unified asset view.

https://www.ptc.com/en/products/ptc-orbit

Optimizely launches full AEO platform

The launch introduces Agent Visibility Analytics from Optimizely and a new partnership between Optimizely and Conductor, an enterprise AEO platform.

https://www.optimizely.com/company/press/conductor-partnership-and-aeo-platform-launch/ ■ https://www.conductor.com

Contentstack introduces Agentic Experience Platform (AXP)

Contentstack AXP brings together: Content Cloud (Unified content foundation), Data Cloud (Real-time context), and Agent OS (Architecture of action).

https://www.contentstack.com/company/press/contentstack-introduces-its-agentic-experience-platform-axp-with-agent-os-and-agent-accelerator-to-remove-roadblocks-to-enterprise-ai-roi-and-adoption

Bloomreach releases Loomi marketing agent

Loomi marketing agent enables autonomous campaign creation and optimization, using customer data to personalize at the individual level.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2026/bloomreach-announces-the-general-availability-of-loomi-marketing-agent/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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