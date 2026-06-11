PTC launches PTC Orbit

PTC announced the PTC Orbit cloud-native asset intelligence solution, which closes the gap between the product as designed and the asset as maintained. By connecting PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, and FSM systems into a single, unified asset record, PTC Orbit applies AI to make asset information accessible, explorable, and actionable across engineering, quality, and service teams and extends the value of the Intelligent Product Lifecycle.

PTC Orbit serves as the as-maintained system of intelligence, enabling every team to work from the same accurate, current asset view, driving closed-loop product reliability, proactive service readiness, and support for aftermarket revenue programs. PTC Orbit primary functions:

Asset data consolidation: Connects and reconciles asset data from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, FSM, and other enterprise systems to create a unified, as-maintained view of each asset, closing the visibility gap that opens when products ship.

Connects and reconciles asset data from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, FSM, and other enterprise systems to create a unified, as-maintained view of each asset, closing the visibility gap that opens when products ship. AI-powered lifecycle intelligence: Applies AI to detect service patterns and failure trends, calculate asset health scores, and forecast service and maintenance demand by asset group, account, and region.

Applies AI to detect service patterns and failure trends, calculate asset health scores, and forecast service and maintenance demand by asset group, account, and region. AI‑assisted access and interaction: Enables teams across the enterprise to interact with asset data through an AI canvas that surfaces insights dynamically based on user context, going beyond static dashboards.

https://www.ptc.com/en/products/ptc-orbit