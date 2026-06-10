Optimizely launches full AEO platform

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, launched its full AEO platform, offering enterprise marketers a comprehensive suite of AI visibility tools and the pre-built agents to act on those insights autonomously. The launch introduces Agent Visibility Analytics from Optimizely and a new partnership between Optimizely and Conductor, an enterprise AEO platform. Together, Optimizely and Conductor are bringing log-based AI traffic data, GEO and AEO intelligence, and agents into a single platform.

Optimizely’s AEO platform gives enterprise marketers a one-stop-shop for AI-driven discovery. The platform helps teams understand how their brand appears across AI-generated answers and compares to competitors in LLMs, analyze how AI agents and crawlers interact with their content, and identify opportunities to improve content coverage, technical hygiene and overall discoverability. Marketers can evaluate AI discovery from multiple angles, including citations, mentions, search performance, crawl behavior, referral activity and page-level visibility trends.

Optimizely now brings Agent Visibility Analytics, built inside Optimizely Analytics to provide direct visibility into observed AI request activity using factual, log-level data from an organization’s site rather than inferred or modeled behavior. Teams can analyze how AI agents interact with their content by intent, content type, metadata and other business dimensions.

https://www.optimizely.com/company/press/conductor-partnership-and-aeo-platform-launch ■ https://www.conductor.com