Contentstack introduces Agentic Experience Platform (AXP)

Contentstack, a CMS and digital experience provider, announced its solution for the agent-enabled enterprise: the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP). The announcement includes the general availability of Agent OS, an autonomous agent layer spanning content, data, and real-time personalization, as well as the launch of Agent Accelerator, a program designed to take customers from AI experiment to operational impact. Together, the offerings create a path for organizations to realize value from agentic AI by ensuring adoption, governance, and the integration of AI workflows across content operations and customer data.

Contentstack AXP brings together three core systems that work in coordination:

Content Cloud (Unified content foundation): A system for content governance and brand consistency across all digital channels, powered by a headless CMS, Asset Manager, front-end hosting, and Brand Kit for AI-powered brand guardrails.

A system for content governance and brand consistency across all digital channels, powered by a headless CMS, Asset Manager, front-end hosting, and Brand Kit for AI-powered brand guardrails. Data Cloud (Real-time context): A system for unification of behavioral and intent signals and data activation powered by Lytics (CDP) and a native personalization engine to ground experiences in customer context.

A system for unification of behavioral and intent signals and data activation powered by Lytics (CDP) and a native personalization engine to ground experiences in customer context. Agent OS (Architecture of action): A workforce of AI agents with the full context of your content and customer data to scale digital operations, powered by Polaris (in-app AI assistant), Agent Builder, and Automations.

https://www.contentstack.com/company/press/contentstack-introduces-its-agentic-experience-platform-axp-with-agent-os-and-agent-accelerator-to-remove-roadblocks-to-enterprise-ai-roi-and-adoption