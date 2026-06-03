Featured articles from: Dean Allemang, and Michael Iantosca.
Additional reading from: Stevo Ledbetter, Scott Brinker, Steve Hedden, and Nadia Okafor.
News from: Form. io & Contentstack, Acclaro, Snowflake & Natoma, and Uniform
Our next issue arrives 6/17/26.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Does an Ontology need an interpreter?
Ontologies are technical and often complex, thus not conducive for adoption by most enterprise users without consultant help or extensive training. Dean Allemang makes a convincing case for using GenAI to make ontologies more understandable and usable for business users. (12 min)
https://medium.com/@dallemang/does-an-ontology-need-an-interpreter-cc624e8c4f3f
Deterministic and agentic AI architectures for technical documentation
Michael Iantosca covers a lot of bases here, all very useful… “how deterministic architectures, semantic governance, structured content, knowledge graphs, DOM Graph RAG, iiRDS metadata frameworks, context graphs, agentic Docs-as-Tests validation, provenance tracking, and operational orchestration can mitigate the probabilistic weaknesses of AI systems in enterprise documentation environments”. (13 min)
https://medium.com/@nc_mike/deterministic-and-agentic-ai-architectures-for-technical-documentation-3fb2956a1334
More Reading
- Begun, the martech infrastructure wars have… via chiefmartec
- When the picture Is the data via Stevo Ledbetter
- Open Knowledge Graphs: A search engine for ontologies, controlled vocabularies, and semantic tools via Steve Hedden
- I tried every “Second Brain” app. The concept is the problem, not the tools. via justtalkingtech
Content Technology News
Form. io and Contentstack formalize partnership
Brings a content layer that can deliver experiences across any channel, and a data collection layer that can hold up under compliance scrutiny and complex UX demands.
https://form.io/press/form-io-and-contentstack-formalize-partnership-to-bring-governed-data-collection-to-adaptive-digital-experiences/ ■ https://www.contentstack.com
Acclaro launches Localization Orchestration
The holistic solution supports every stage of multimedia globalization across video, audio, and image formats, for both pre-recorded and live content.
https://www.acclaro.com/news/acclaro-launches-multimedia-localization-platform/
Snowflake to acquire Natoma
Bringing Natoma’s Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform to Snowflake will make it easier to securely connect AI to enterprise applications.
https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-announces-intent-to-acquire-natoma-providing-secure-connectivity-for-the-agentic-enterprise/ ■ https://natoma.ai
Uniform updates Scout DXP for humans and agents
Marketers and AI agents can work together to serve both the humans reading content and the agents finding, summarizing, and transacting on it.
https://www.uniform.dev
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.
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