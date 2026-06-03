Gilbane Advisor 6-3-26 — Ontology & AI, Techdoc & AI

Featured articles from: Dean Allemang, and Michael Iantosca.

Additional reading from: Stevo Ledbetter, Scott Brinker, Steve Hedden, and Nadia Okafor.

News from: Form. io & Contentstack, Acclaro, Snowflake & Natoma, and Uniform

Our next issue arrives 6/17/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Does an Ontology need an interpreter?

Ontologies are technical and often complex, thus not conducive for adoption by most enterprise users without consultant help or extensive training. Dean Allemang makes a convincing case for using GenAI to make ontologies more understandable and usable for business users. (12 min)



https://medium.com/@dallemang/does-an-ontology-need-an-interpreter-cc624e8c4f3f

Deterministic and agentic AI architectures for technical documentation

Michael Iantosca covers a lot of bases here, all very useful… “how deterministic architectures, semantic governance, structured content, knowledge graphs, DOM Graph RAG, iiRDS metadata frameworks, context graphs, agentic Docs-as-Tests validation, provenance tracking, and operational orchestration can mitigate the probabilistic weaknesses of AI systems in enterprise documentation environments”. (13 min)



https://medium.com/@nc_mike/deterministic-and-agentic-ai-architectures-for-technical-documentation-3fb2956a1334

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Form. io and Contentstack formalize partnership

Brings a content layer that can deliver experiences across any channel, and a data collection layer that can hold up under compliance scrutiny and complex UX demands.

https://form.io/press/form-io-and-contentstack-formalize-partnership-to-bring-governed-data-collection-to-adaptive-digital-experiences/ ■ https://www.contentstack.com

Acclaro launches Localization Orchestration

The holistic solution supports every stage of multimedia globalization across video, audio, and image formats, for both pre-recorded and live content.

https://www.acclaro.com/news/acclaro-launches-multimedia-localization-platform/

Snowflake to acquire Natoma

Bringing Natoma’s Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform to Snowflake will make it easier to securely connect AI to enterprise applications.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-announces-intent-to-acquire-natoma-providing-secure-connectivity-for-the-agentic-enterprise/ ■ https://natoma.ai

Marketers and AI agents can work together to serve both the humans reading content and the agents finding, summarizing, and transacting on it.

https://www.uniform.dev

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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