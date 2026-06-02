Bloomreach releases Loomi marketing agent

Bloomreach, a personalization specialist, released its Loomi marketing agent, which converts a single prompt into a fully built campaign workflow. Built on the Loomi agentic personalization platform, which combines data-driven intelligence and AI models, the marketing agent understands customers, not just segments.

Loomi marketing agent enables autonomous campaign creation and optimization, using real customer data to personalize each campaign at the individual level. It builds entire campaigns while giving marketers guardrails and control.

Conversational Campaign Building : Marketers tell the agent what they want to achieve; the agent builds the campaign in minutes.

: Marketers tell the agent what they want to achieve; the agent builds the campaign in minutes. AI Segmentation and Targeting : Loomi combines its knowledge of marketing use cases and a brand’s customer data to build the best fitting audience for the campaign.

: Loomi combines its knowledge of marketing use cases and a brand’s customer data to build the best fitting audience for the campaign. Content Creation and Personalization : The agent generates campaign content using brand voice, customer data, and intent signals, so every email or message reads as if it were built for the person receiving it.

: The agent generates campaign content using brand voice, customer data, and intent signals, so every email or message reads as if it were built for the person receiving it. Journey Orchestration and AI Timing : Behavior-triggered automations are powered by real-time signals, with AI determining the optimal message and moments to reach each individual.

: Behavior-triggered automations are powered by real-time signals, with AI determining the optimal message and moments to reach each individual. Built-In Guardrails and Security: Campaigns remain reviewable and adjustable. Teams stay in control while agents handle the heavy lifting, backed by enterprise-ready privacy and security features including audit trails, GDPR compliance, and granular access roles.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2026/bloomreach-announces-the-general-availability-of-loomi-marketing-agent/