Form. io and Contentstack formalize partnership

Form .io, an enterprise data platform for regulated industries and government agencies, today announced a formal partnership with Contentstack, the provider of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP). The partnership recognizes an integration pattern already running in production across regulated industries — and gives joint customers a clearer path toward modern digital experience infrastructure.

Enterprises building on composable architectures have long needed two things to work together: a content layer that can deliver experiences across any channel, and a data collection layer that can hold up under compliance scrutiny and complex UX demands. For organizations in healthcare, financial services, and government, those requirements don’t trade off. Both have to be true at once.

Contentstack handles content, natively unifying structured content, real-time data, and autonomous AI orchestration. Form.io handles data collection — compliant by design, auditable from the moment of capture, and always inside the customer’s own environment. Together, they give regulated enterprises a composable experience layer that moves fast and a data collection layer that holds up when compliance calls.

For organizations in healthcare, financial services, and government, that combination is the baseline — modern digital experiences built on infrastructure that was designed for the environments they actually operate in.

https://form.io/press/form-io-and-contentstack-formalize-partnership-to-bring-governed-data-collection-to-adaptive-digital-experiences/ ■ https://www.contentstack.com