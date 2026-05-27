Acclaro launches multimedia localization orchestration platform

Acclaro, a provider of content intelligence solutions that helps brands communicate with purpose, precision and global impact, announced the launch of Acclaro Multimedia Orchestration, a purpose-built, AI-powered solution set to transform how organizations localize and distribute multimedia content.

Acclaro Multimedia Orchestration combines AI-powered technologies with the company’s human expertise in localization, translation, subtitling, dubbing, lip syncing, and voiceover. By integrating AI into Acclaro’s existing services, organizations can localize multimedia more efficiently, and across a broader range of global distribution channels, to make multilingual content delivery fast, accurate, and scalable.

The holistic solution supports every stage of multimedia globalization across video, audio, and image formats, for both pre-recorded and live content. Flexible workflows range from fully human driven to fully AI automated, enabling organizations to tailor localization approaches to their quality, speed, and scale requirements. Features include:

Subtitling with AI-driven translation into 100+ target languages in real-time.

with AI-driven translation into 100+ target languages in real-time. Dubbing, Voice Cloning and Audio Separation for multilingual audio content.

for multilingual audio content. Voiceover from transcription to recording to quality assurance testing.

from transcription to recording to quality assurance testing. Lip Synching across multiple languages.

across multiple languages. Video Personalization for end-to-end video production workflows, from ideation to distribution.

for end-to-end video production workflows, from ideation to distribution. Creative Asset Localization enabling organizations to translate images and design files with AI-powered layout adaptation and collaboration tools.

https://www.acclaro.com/news/acclaro-launches-multimedia-localization-platform