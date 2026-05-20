Gilbane Advisor 5-20-26 — HTML vs Markdown, humans vs agents

Featured articles from: Yanli Liu, and Jafar Sabbah & Oguz Acar.

Additional reading from: Ana Bildea, Nicolas Figay, Matt “TK” Taylor & Matt Kane, and Stanford University.

News from: CockroachDB, Aprimo, SAP, MongoDB. Also: All the news from Google I/O

Our next issue arrives 6/3/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Anthropic’s engineer said kill Markdown. Here’s what he actually meant.

HTML vs Markdown: Here’s the decision tree both sides needed.

Whether you followed all the back-and-forth last week about this topic, or not, Yanli Liu’s detailed and balanced piece, including relative costs analysis and decision tree suggestions make this a worthy a read. (10 min)

https://generativeai.pub/anthropics-engineer-said-kill-markdown-here-s-what-he-actually-meant-36bee00c0ca2

Research: Traditional marketing doesn’t work on AI shopping agents

This should not be the least bit surprising, but what to do about it turns out to be complex, and unfortunately, a lot of work. Jafar Sabbah & Oguz Acar’s research is a must read for marketers. (7 min)



https://hbr.org/2026/05/research-traditional-marketing-doesnt-work-on-ai-shopping-agents

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

CockroachDB brings distributed SQL to IBM Power and IBM Cloud

Organizations can modernize incrementally, while establishing a flexible, distributed data foundation aligned to hybrid and multicloud strategies.

https://www.cockroachlabs.com/partners/ibm/

Aprimo unveils Interconnected Content Operations

Interconnected Content Operations help enterprise teams automate content workflows, improve asset discovery, streamline reviews, & connect digital assets.

https://www.aprimo.com/blog/interconnected-content-operations-in-action

SAP announces Autonomous Enterprise

The unified SAP Business AI Platform, deepens partnerships with Anthropic, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir.

https://news.sap.com/2026/05/sap-sapphire-sap-unveils-autonomous-enterprise/

MongoDB releases MongoDB 8.3

The unified Data Platform delivers full text and vector search, native embeddings generation, persistent agent memory, and real-time operational data.

https://investors.mongodb.com/news-releases/news-release-details/mongodb-makes-enterprise-ai-production-ready

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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