CockroachDB brings distributed SQL to IBM Power and IBM Cloud

Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, a cloud-agnostic, PostgreSQL-compatible system of record for modern applications, announced that CockroachDB will be available in the IBM Cloud catalog and supported on IBM Power processor-based server systems. This can give enterprises a direct path to adopt a distributed SQL database within IBM’s ecosystem and enable them to modernize mission-critical workloads while preserving existing investments in IBM Power infrastructure and IBM Cloud.

By combining IBM Power Systems and IBM Cloud with CockroachDB’s distributed architecture, organizations can modernize incrementally, extending existing systems while establishing a flexible, distributed data foundation aligned to hybrid and multicloud strategies.

CockroachDB, IBM clients can unify globally distributed transactions with AI-driven data access patterns on a single platform, enabling agentic-scale distributed applications without the constraints of legacy architectures.

This collaboration provides a scalable path to deliver modern, distributed SQL capabilities to enterprises worldwide through IBM channels. Customers can procure and consume CockroachDB within existing IBM Cloud agreements, including committed spend; streamlining procurement, simplifying vendor management, and aligning with established enterprise buying models. The offering also includes IBM-backed support, service-level agreements, and consistent operations across hybrid environments.

https://www.cockroachlabs.com/partners/ibm