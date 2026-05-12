SAP Unveils the Autonomous Enterprise

SAP introduced the Autonomous Enterprise to help enhance critical business workflows, so that humans and AI work together to meet the accelerating demands of global business profitably, strategically and safely.

The Autonomous Enterprise includes a unified AI platform for building, contextualizing and governing agents, an autonomous suite that executes core business operations and a new user experience that redefines how people work with enterprise software.

SAP Business AI Platform unifies SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Business AI into a single, governed environment.

At its core is the SAP Knowledge Graph solution, which gives AI agents a structured map of business entities, processes and relationships across a customer’s SAP landscape. Joule Studio is SAP’s AI-first solution for building enterprise agents, applications and agentic workflows. Developers can build using the no-code, pro-code and AI frameworks of their choice on SAP-managed infrastructure.

SAP also introduced SAP Autonomous Suite, which enables SAP’s existing business applications with AI agents capable of running processes from start-to-finish. The suite will deploy 50+ domain-specific Joule Assistants across finance, supply chain, procurement, human capital management and customer experience. These assistants will automate processes by orchestrating a subset of over 200 specialized agents to execute tasks.

https://news.sap.com/2026/05/sap-sapphire-sap-unveils-autonomous-enterprise/