Aprimo unveils Interconnected Content Operations

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, announced its May 2026 release: Interconnected Content Operations. The release expands Aprimo’s agentic AI, DAM, and unified platform capabilities to help enterprise marketing teams automate content workflows, improve asset discovery, streamline reviews, and connect digital assets, work management, and marketing spend.

With Interconnected Content Operations, Aprimo brings AI-powered automation, digital assets, work management, reviews, and spend controls into a more unified operating model for enterprise marketing teams. The release is designed to help brands reduce manual handoffs, improve visibility, and move content from planning to activation with greater speed, control, and confidence. The release expands Aprimo’s platform across:

Agentic Content Operations — Extended agentic capabilities across DAM and Spend to help teams automate more of the manual work that slows content operations. New capabilities help teams use librarian agents to customize ingestion, enrich complex content, and automate invoice processing.

DAM Usability — Aprimo is improving everyday DAM experiences so users can upload, protect, search, and reuse content faster.

Unified Platform Experiences — The Unified Search Experience brings work management and DAM results into a single results experience, helping users find content and work objects from one place.

https://www.aprimo.com/blog/interconnected-content-operations-in-action