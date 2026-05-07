MongoDB releases MongoDB 8.3

MongoDB, Inc. announced new capabilities to deliver a unified AI data platform that gives enterprises what they need to run agents in production: a real-time database, full text and vector search, memory, embeddings, and reranker models, all in one platform.

MongoDB 8.3, available today, delivers significantly more reads, more writes, more ACID transactions, and more complex operations over MongoDB 8.0, without changing a line of application code.

Cross-region connectivity for AWS PrivateLink, now generally available, ensures that database traffic between MongoDB Atlas clusters in different AWS regions stays on the AWS private network, with no exposure to the public internet.

With Automated Voyage AI Embeddings in MongoDB Vector Search, now in public preview, embeddings are now generated automatically as data is written or updated to give agents accurate, real-time context.

Agents without memory can’t learn, improve, or be trusted. The LangGraph.js Long-Term Memory Store, now generally available, gives JavaScript and TypeScript developers persistent, cross-conversation agent memory that Python developers have had, powered by MongoDB Atlas, as a single backend, with no additional database required.

MongoDB runs across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, on-premises, and in hybrid environments. Customers get one database, one API, and one set of skills that work consistently wherever they deploy.

https://investors.mongodb.com/news-releases/news-release-details/mongodb-makes-enterprise-ai-production-ready