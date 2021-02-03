eccenca and Ontotext partner on enterprise data management

Ontotext and eccenca announced they have teamed up to boost the value of semantic technologies by jointly creating vertical and horizontal enterprise data solutions. eccenca Corporate Memory provides a multi-disciplinary integrative platform for managing enterprise data related rules, constraints, capabilities and configurations in a single application. By making enterprise data both machine-readable and human-interpretable, enterprises are enabled to drive agility, autonomy and automation without disrupting existing IT infrastructures. GraphDB is an enterprise-ready semantic graph database engine combined with content and data analytics capabilities. GraphDB allows users to link diverse data, index it for semantic search and enrich it via text analysis to build big knowledge graphs. GraphDB’s differentiators include integration with full-text search engines (Elasticsearch, SOLR and Lucene) and document databases (MongoDB).

Together the two companies are now offering a mature knowledge graph technology stack. They also provide custom industry solutions including Healthcare, Pharma, Automotive, Manufacturing, Financial Services and IT Management. The joint eco-system of Ontotext and eccenca also includes the ability to globally deliver custom solutions. Consulting partners of both companies include ATOS, BearingPoint, Capgemini, Deloitte, Fujitsu, InfoSys, NTT Data (Everis), MHP, PWC, Tata and Wipro. Both companies have been enabling enterprises to overcome complexity by digitally documenting and automating knowledge management.

https://www.ontotext.com/, https://eccenca.com/

