Semantic Web Company and Ontotext partner to advance enterprise knowledge graphs

Ontotext (OT) and Semantic Web Company (SWC) announced a strategic partnership to meet the requirements of enterprise architects such as deployment, monitoring, resilience, and interoperability with other enterprise IT systems and security. Users will be able to work with a feature-rich toolset to manage a graph composed of billions of edges that is hosted in data centers around the world. The companies have implemented an integration of the PoolParty Semantic SuiteTM v.8 with the GraphDB and Ontotext Platform, which offers benefits for numerous use cases:

GraphDB powering PoolParty: Most of the knowledge graph management tools out there bundle open-source solutions that are good at managing thousands of concepts, whereas PoolParty bundled with GraphDB manages millions of concepts and entities—without extra deployment overheads.

PoolParty linked to high-availability GraphDB cluster: GraphDB can now be used as an external store for PoolParty, which offers a combination of performance, scalability and resilience. This is particularly relevant for organizations intent on developing tailor-made knowledge graph platforms integrated into their existing data and content management infrastructure.

Dynamic text analysis using big knowledge graphs: PoolParty can be used to edit big knowledge graphs in order to tune the behavior of Ontotext’s text analysis pipelines, which employ vast amounts of domain knowledge to boost precision. This way the power and comprehensiveness of generic off-the-shelf natural language processing (NLP) pipelines can be custom-tailored to an enterprise.

GraphQL benefits for PoolParty: Application developers can now access the knowledge graph via GraphQL to build end-user applications or integrate knowledge graph services with the functionality of existing systems. Ontotext Platform uses semantic business objects, defined by subject matter experts and business analysts, to generate GraphQL interfaces and transform them into SPARQL.

