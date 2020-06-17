Contentful secures $80 Million in funding

Headless content management systems (CMS) vendor Contentful announced $80 million in Series E funding led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and five other new and existing backers. This round brings Contentful’s total funding to $158 million to date. Contentful also announced hiring a new CMO, Bridget Perry, who most recently led Adobe marketing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Contentful is helping businesses manage and deliver content across websites, mobile apps, wearables and digital displays to compete in a digital-first economy. With Contentful, brands can adapt to a changing landscape by scaling up digital offerings across the entire customer journey. Contentful’s cloud-native, API-first platform has attracted a community of developers and users who integrate Contentful with third-party services such as Cloudinary, Commercetools and Smartling to extend the capabilities of the platform. With the recent release of the Contentful App Framework, additional technology partners now offer integrations with Contentful. Contentful’s ecosystem of partners includes digital agencies such as Publicis Sapient, Huge, Valtech and AKQA.

https://www.contentful.com